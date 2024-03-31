 
Mark Ronson's character cut from Amy Winehouse's biopic despite producing ‘Back to Black'

By
Web Desk
|

March 31, 2024

Mark Ronson produced Amy Winehouses hits like Back to Black and Rehab
Music icon Mark Ronson’s character has been cut from the upcoming Amy Winehouse biopic titled Back to Black.

Ronson was Amy’s producer and collaborator during the heights of her career. He produced her classic hit Back to Black and took home Producer of the Year Grammy for it. Ronson was also producer for Rehab, another classic from Amy for which he took home Record of the Year Grammy.

Per the Daily Mail, Ronson’s character, which was played by Canadian actor Jeff Tunke, has been removed from the film with Tunke’s name removed from the credits on IMDB.

The producers explained the move, saying, “The character of Mark Ronson has never appeared on screen in the film, so it would not have been possible to ‘cut all the scenes’ involving Mark Ronson as they do not exist.”

Ronson has won a total of eight Grammys during his booming career in music. He won his second Record of the Year for his song Uptown Funk with Bruno Mars. He also created music for the Barbie movie last year. The I’m Just Ken creator also won an Oscar for his song Shallow from A Star is Born.

Meanwhile, the upcoming biopic Back to Black is already not sitting well with fans of Amy Winehouse, who have had issues with the casting of Marisa Abela as the lead, as well her singing as Winehouse. 

