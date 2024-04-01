Meghan, Harry accused of mocking Kate Middleton in official message

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been accused of taking a subtle dig at Kate Middleton in their message they sent to her following her cancer diagnosis.

In an official statement released right after the Princess of Wales announced her cancer, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sent good wishes to her.

“We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," the statement read.

After almost two weeks of statement, a royal commentator has claimed that the statement had a subtle swipe at the Princess of Wales.

In a discussion with her guest Lee Cohen on GB News, Nana Akua said, "Well, I thought the message was interesting because Harry and Meghan's message was about offering health and healing.”

"But then it felt like there was a dig about the privacy that they need themselves. I just thought I could almost hear Meghan saying unlike the privacy you gave us sort of thing,” she added. “Do you know what I mean?"

Agreeing with Akua, Cohen responded, "Absolutely, it's so underlines the difference between celebrity and public servant.”

"Truly admired public servants are the working royals versus Meghan and Harry who have become nothing but celebrity influencers.

"In the United States, most people can't even make the distinction. So that gives rise to what you've just underlined."