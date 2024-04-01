 
King Charles' siblings turning into protective shields in first public outing

By
Web Desk
|

April 01, 2024

Experts have just referenced the body language King Charles and his siblings showcased during his first ever appearance in two months.

Everything has been shared by body language expert Judi James.

She weighed in on things while speaking to Femail and the conversation revolved around the Royal Family’s Easter service appearance.

At the event King Charles was accompanied by Queen Camilla, his siblings Princess Anne and Prince Edward, as well as their respective families, and other royal members as well.

Noting it all Ms James began by saying, “The royal body language message here is clearly one of resilience, unity and upbeat strength.”

Even “Anne and husband Tim set the mood-music as they stepped out of their car.”

For those unversed, “The couple rarely indulge in an chatting or joking in public but this time they did. Anne grinned at Tim as she emerged and he even turned to smile at the fans.”

“Anne’s wave and her warm, connecting smile at the crowd seemed to signal thankfulness and even some reassuring relief.”

On the other hand, “Edward mirrored the hand clasp, which was a signature gesture of their father’s.”

Before concluding the expert also added, “As Anne walked to greet the clergy she clasped her hands very firmly behind her back despite the fact it left her handbag swinging from the clasp. The hint being that they are both stepping up to offer the same kind of strength and even protection that their father offered their mother throughout her reign.”

