Billie Eilish breaks silence on her Taylor Swift comments

Billie Eilish recently clarified that her comments regarding artists who release multiple versions of their albums was not specifically aimed at Taylor Swift.

During an interview with Billboard, Eilish expressed her concerns over the environmental impact of producing various album editions.

She said, "it's very important to some artists to make all sorts of different vinyl and packaging... I can't even express to you how wasteful it is. It is right in front of our faces and people are just getting away with it left and right."

The comments lead to speculations on social media that Eilish was indirectly criticizing the Blank Space singer, known for releasing several versions of her albums.

However, Eilish took to Instagram Story to clarify her comments, stating that her comments were not directed at any individual artist but were addressing a broader industry practice.

"Okay so it would be so awesome if people would stop putting words into my mouth and actually read what i said in that billboard article," the What Was I Made For hitmaker wrote.

Eilish added, "i wasn't singling anyone out, these are industry-wide systemic issues. & when it comes to variants, so many artists release them - including ME! which i clearly state in the article."

"The climate crisis is now and its about all of us being part of the problem and trying to do better sheesh," the Grammy winning artist concluded.