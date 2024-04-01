 
Victoria, David Beckham sing their hearts out on yacht in adorable video

Web Desk
April 01, 2024

Victoria and David Beckham have wrapped up their Easter celebrations with the adorable singing video.

On Sunday, Victoria took to Instagram to post a video clip of her and David singing Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton's hit Islands in the Stream.

The video was a nod to the ending of their hit Netflix documentary, Beckham which featured the couple singing and dancing together on the Islands in the Stream.

In the caption, the fashion designer wrote, "@davidbeckham Kisses from Miami xx," adding, "our video girl @nicolaannepeltzbeckham."

Fans flooded the comment section with their love and admiration for David and Victoria, calling them a 'perfect lovely couple.'

The beloved couple, along with their children, Brooklyn, Cruz, Harper and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz, enjoyed the sun and the sea on their luxurious yacht reportedly worth £16 million.

Both, David and Victoria posted fun family photos on Instagram along with the wishes of Happy Easter for fans.

Although their son Romeo was not present, Victoria made sure to express their love and miss for him on Instagram post, stating, "We love and miss you @romeobeckham!!"

