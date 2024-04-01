Tori Spelling makes shocking confession about Dean McDermott divorce

Tori Spelling spilled all the major details behind her divorce with Dean McDermott.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum broke her silence on Monday during the debut episode of her podcast misSPELLING.

Last week, Tori went public with the separation process from her husband of 18 years as she listed the official date of their divorce to be 17 June, 2023.

According to the filing, Tori asked the court to grant her spousal maintenance and dismiss Dean from receiving it.

"I've never felt more alone. I don’t feel worth loving. That’s the truth. And that’s something that’s just in you, it’s not something I wanted or created. That starts when you’re young. [And changing it], that's not easy to do. ... I don't know if you can,” the 50-year-old actress said on her podcast.



Tori then revealed that she had been wanting to get a divorce “for 15 years” but didn’t go ahead with it for the sake of her children.

“We always say, ‘Hey, it made it 18 years. It shouldn’t have made it 18 years," Spelling said. "And I think he would say the same thing if he and I had a real heart-to-heart. It would have been over a lot sooner,” she added.