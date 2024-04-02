 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued fresh warning amid Kate Middleton, King Charles cancer

By
Web Desk
|

April 02, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been issued a fresh warning as King Charles and Kate Middleton are currently undergoing cancer treatment.

A royal expert warned the California-based royal couple to plan their next public move with "extreme care", as timing and optics "matter like never before".

Talking to the Mirror UK, royal expert Dr Tessa Dunlop said "I feel compassion for Harry and Meghan. No, they don't have cancer, and yes, they have been publicly critical of the British Royal Family. But in our own families, how many of us hold back our feelings on the off-chance a sibling or sister-in-law might get sick? I rest my case.

"But while it is not entirely their fault, the Sussexes are now on the back foot. Harry's book Spare is permanent proof that he and one of the world's most famous women, Kate, are no longer close. Let’s not mention William.”

The royal expert further said, "Beyond the uncomfortable optics, it is also possible that the Sussex brand will have taken a knock. Firstly, hard though it may be to believe, the public only has so much bandwidth for royal celebrity, and right now it is Kate who is the global icon. That she would rather not be, especially in such unhappy circumstances, garners her all the more sympathy."

