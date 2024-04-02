 
menu

Prince Harry needs to stay away from vulnerable King Charles

By
Web Desk
|

April 02, 2024

Prince Harry has just been urged to stay as far away as possible from King Charles now that he’s made the Royal Family so vulnerable.

Royal commentator Angela Levin issued these claims regarding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent interviews with Sky News Australia.

She began everything by saying, “He said some disgusting things of the Royal Family. He left in 2020 and it got worse and worse.”

“Harry should keep well away. He's not wanted. He certainly won't be on the top of Prince William's list of people to talk to, because he'll ramble on about himself.”

Even royal commentator Angela Mollard followed these sentiments by highlighting how many amazing things came crashing to a halt quite quickly with the outlet.

According to the expert, “he has done amazing things. He fought for his country. He was a natural raconteur, a natural human person that we connected with” but “It just want so badly wrong so quickly.”

“It's interesting to reflect on whether you think Harry would be self-aware enough to be thinking about what impact he might have had on this family.”

“The royals have never looked more vulnerable and Harry has to accept that he played a part in that,” she added before signing off.

More From Entertainment:

Cardi B assault accuser says she needed plastic surgery after injury to face

Cardi B assault accuser says she needed plastic surgery after injury to face

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘annoyed' they were given Princess Kate update late video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘annoyed' they were given Princess Kate update late
Taylor Swift fans question Sabrina's friendship amid Kim Kardashian feud

Taylor Swift fans question Sabrina's friendship amid Kim Kardashian feud
King Charles takes THIS major step for health due to Queen Camilla video

King Charles takes THIS major step for health due to Queen Camilla
Meghan Markle never learns from mistakes and branded incapable of regret

Meghan Markle never learns from mistakes and branded incapable of regret
Katie Price subtly criticizes exes in candid take down

Katie Price subtly criticizes exes in candid take down
Meghan Markle's milked the Royal Family like they were fatted calves

Meghan Markle's milked the Royal Family like they were fatted calves
Is Sean

Is Sean "Diddy" Combs invited to the 2024 Met Gala? Find out
Meghan Markle snubs Kate Middleton, Prince William's olive branch: real reason disclosed

Meghan Markle snubs Kate Middleton, Prince William's olive branch: real reason disclosed
Meghan Markle wants billionaire lifestyle without the money

Meghan Markle wants billionaire lifestyle without the money
Meghan Markle disappoints King Charles over Lilibet, Archie yet again video

Meghan Markle disappoints King Charles over Lilibet, Archie yet again
Prince William, Kate Middleton finally reach out to Meghan Markle, Harry

Prince William, Kate Middleton finally reach out to Meghan Markle, Harry