Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘annoyed' they were given Princess Kate update late

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “annoyed” that Princess Kate’s cancer diagnosis was shared with them just hours before the news was shared with the public.



The Princess of Wales first had an abdominal surgery in January and was then diagnosed with cancer. In her video message, Kate said she’s now undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

Kate said the diagnosis came as a “huge shock,” adding, “William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."

Now, royal author Tom Quinn says the Sussexes are “frustrated” that they’re not “prioritized” when it comes to royal news.

"Harry was told about Kate's cancer the day before Kate's video was released and they are definitely being kept up-to-date with Kate's condition – apart from anything else, ignoring the couple completely would only lead to public attacks from Harry and Meghan and how they are being kept out of the loop and treated badly as usual,” Tom said, per The Mirror.

He added: "They already feel annoyed and frustrated that they are no longer prioritized when it comes to this sort of thing – it just reinforces their sense of victimhood, and that, rather than leaving the Royal family they were pushed out. They are being told things in advance, but only the major things.”