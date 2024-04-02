Beyoncé faces awkward moment with dancing fan in Japan

Beyoncé recently faced an awkward moment with a fan during an album signing event in Japan.



According to DailyMail report, Beyoncé interacted with fans and signed copies of her newly released debut country album, Cowboy Carter.

Among many fans eager to meet the Grammy-winning artist was an overly enthusiastic individual, who broke out into a full dance routine right in front of Beyoncé, leaving her in an awkward position.

Fans online picked up on the moment, with some noting that Beyoncé seemed to share worried glances with her team.

One X user wrote, "That was so awkward," while another added, "She really can hold it in bc I would've bust out laughing."

Despite the unexpected performance, Beyoncé maintained her composure, nodding and smiling in support of the fan's enthusiasm.

Another X user praised the TEXAS HOLD 'EM singer, stating, "It's very cute how encouraging she is? You know she is THAT mom who sees her children's potential no matter what!"

This incident followed Beyoncé's appearance at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, where she received the iHeartRadio Innovator Award.