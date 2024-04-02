 
Taylor Swift hits billionaire status after 'Eras Tour' success

April 02, 2024

Taylor Swift hits billionaire status after 'Eras Tour' success

Taylor Swift has officially been announced as a billionaire following her Eras Tour success.

As reported by DailyMail, Swift, who is now in 17th year of her career, finds herself at the fourteenth spot on Forbes' 2024 billionaire list.

This milestone was achieved due to her highly successful Eras Tour, her valuable music catalog, and her significant real estate holdings. 

The Lover hitmaker's Eras Tour concerts, in particular, played a significant role in boosting her financial status, becoming the first tour ever to cross the 1 billion dollars mark, according to Pollstar’s 2023 year-end charts.

Additionally, Swift's merchandise sales contributed roughly 200 million dollars to her earnings.

The concert film adaptation of the Eras Tour, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, has earned about 250 million dollars in sales, setting a new record as the highest-grossing concert film of all time.

Notably, Pollstar anticipates that Swift’s Eras Tour will continue its success into 2024, potentially bringing in another 1 billion dollars within their eligibility window.

