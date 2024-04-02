 
Tori Spelling breaks silence on Dean McDermott divorce

By
Web Desk
|

April 02, 2024

Tori Spelling has publicly shared her thoughts on her recent filing for divorce from Dean McDermott.

According to PEOPLE report, Spelling expressed her desire to redefine the divorce process at the iHeartMusic Awards in Los Angeles.

The Scary Movie 2 actress said, "I definitely want to redefine it and take the hard out of it. And I feel like it's an evolving time and it's the appropriate time in life and shifts happen in life for a reason and you just keep going. You move forward and you do your one thing."

"The public has always had something to say about me since I was born. So now I get to tell my own story on my podcast misSPELLING…so I’m very excited," she added further.

The announcement of Spelling and McDermott's divorce came after 18 years together, marked by their shared journey and the upbringing of their five children.

Spelling has cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split, with an official separation date, June 17, 2023.

