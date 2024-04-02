 
Kyra Sedgwick opens up on upcoming romcom ‘Connescence' starring husband Kevin Bacon

Web Desk
April 02, 2024

Kyra Sedgwick shared her thoughts on working with husband Kevin Bacon in the upcoming romcom Connescence.

In her interview with The View, host Sara Haines asked Kyra if being married to her co-star makes it easier to play love interests in a movie.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine actress, who’s been married to Kevin for 35 years, replied, "I think the thing that you have to hide is the fact that you’ve known each other for 35 years. You’re usually playing strangers who meet.”

“It’s a rom-com — it’s far from coming out so don’t go looking for it yet — and hopefully we’re good enough actors that you will believe us and buy into these characters. And of course you will, because it’s not us at all,” she added.

Elsewhere in the interview, she also revealed that she and the Leave the World Behind star keep the spark alive by remaining curious about each other.

After 35 years together, "I think that you’ve heard every story,” she said, adding, “you only need to hear the first two words of a story and you're like, ’Oh, it’s that story.' But you laugh because, you know ... I do think that you have to, like, remain curious about each other, right? That’s important too."

Sedgwick and Bacon met while filming their 1987 PBS movie Lemon Sky. The couple share two kids, Travis, 34, and Sosie, 32.

