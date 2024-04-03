Prince William warming up to ‘mummy' Camilla in ‘blended' avatar

Prince William and Queen Camilla have been brought closer by ongoing tragedy in the Royal Family.

The Royal Family member, who did not have a good rapport on the past, are now relying on each other for support amid King Charles and Kate Middleton health crisis

Royal expert Penny Junor notes: "I think the relationship between them all is warm now but if I'm honest, it wasn't then. I think they found it hard. To be fair to Camilla, she never tried to be mummy but she was the 'other woman' and she was there and taking daddy's time."

Meanwhile, another source told Daily Mail in the past: "There were huge family rows in the early stages of Charles and Camilla's marriage as everyone found their feet. William didn't have the best relationship with his father back then."

Another insider touched upon the former relationship between the two, noting differences

He told the outlet: "He is not particularly close to his stepmother but they get on perfectly well and are quite the blended family now."