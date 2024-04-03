 
Kate Middleton is still mom Carole's ‘little girl' despite support from William

Web Desk
April 03, 2024

Kate Middleton is finding solace in her mother, Carole Middleton, amid her cancer diagnosis.

The Princess of Wales, who currently undergoing treatment for her illness, is turning to her tower of strength amid the emotional turmoil.

During her confessional video message, Kate also praised husband Prince William in supporting her amid this journey.

She said: "This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."

Royal expert Jennie Bond told The Mirror: "We should also spare a thought for another mother in this - Carole Middleton. Catherine may be 42, but she is still Carole's little girl, and to watch her go through this and withstand the bullying pressure to explain must have been desperately upsetting.

She added: "She has no doubt been a tower of strength and a comforting presence for the children, but she, too, will need reassurance."

