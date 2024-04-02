 
Cher, Meryl Streep celebrate 40 years of friendship, recreate iconic photo

By
Web Desk
|

April 02, 2024

Cher and Meryl Streep left fans in awe as they reunited after 40 years at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The pair, celebrated for their friendship and remarkable careers, attended the event held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday.

The 77-year-old singer and the actress recreated a beloved photograph from 1983, taken at the premiere of their film Silkwood.

Notably, the duo also channeled their looks from the photo with Cher donning black and Streep in white.

During the ceremony, Streep presented Cher with the Icon Award, taking the opportunity to praise her friend's achievements in the music industry.

She said, "Cher has had a number one record in every one of the last seven decades. She’s the only woman in US history to have done that. What does it take to have those kind of legs? We all want to know. It’s not 15 minutes of fame anymore, you’re lucky if you get seven seconds of someone’s fractured attention, never mind seven decades."

"There are people who say, 'Doesn't that [expletive] have more than one pair of pants?' I've had these pants for 40 years. I thought we should come here and accept this award together," Cher jokingly responded to Streep's kind words.

