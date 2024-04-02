 
Is Kylie Jenner pregnant with Timothee Chalamet's child?

By
Web Desk
|

April 02, 2024

Kylie Jenner's pregnancy rumors with Timothee Chalamet are “100% false,” according to an insider.

The tip comes after comedian Daniel Tosh claimed on his podcast that the KYLIE cosmetics mogul might be expecting her first child with Timothee.

Tosh said that Kylie, who already shares two children Stormi and Aire with ex boyfriend Tyga, had filmed a pregnancy announcement in a grocery store in Malibu.

During an episode of the Tosh Show, the comedian said: “Here's something crazy. I went to the grocery store in Malibu, and I was talking to an employee there... I tried to avoid it but I was talking to this guy, and I said, ‘Why were you guys closed yesterday?’ He goes, ‘Well, I’m not supposed to discuss it, but Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the show, was filming their season finale here yesterday."

“This was the scene that apparently happened: that Kylie reveals that she’s pregnant again with, wait for it, Timothée’s kid. Holy moly, what a bombshell,” Tosh had revealed.

However, he did clarify that the news might not be completely true.

“This might not be true. I am not verifying anything. This is what an employee at a grocery store in Malibu told me,” he had added.

Dismissing the claims, a source told Daily Mail that the speculations have no grounds and accused the comedian of making “unfounded remarks" to gain attention to his podcast. 

