Prince William, Prince Harry reunion depends on Meghan: ‘She has the say'

Prince William and Prince Harry’s ongoing rift will only be resolved if Meghan Markle gives her nod of approval, it is believed.



The Duchess of Sussex, who is living with Prince Harry in the US, will determine if the latter will reunite with his brother.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said: "Serious illness is the big changer, despite everything that's happened, given the seriousness of the situation, anything can happen.

Speaking of William, the expert added: "William is under tremendous pressure, he's got a father and his wife who are seriously ill, and on top of that there's royal duties. When you have serious illness it's a game changer and the situation changes totally. There could be something that surprises us all. You could have all the Sussexes over here, it's perfectly possible a reunion could happen. Next week, next month, next year, you could get something you never dreamed you'd get."

Mr Fitzwilliams explained: "Meghan has the say. There's no doubt Harry wishes to convey he is a very devoted family man and will put them above everything else. Just like William.

"If Meghan didn't want to come she could never be forced to. It would be extremely unlikely Harry would come over with the kids without Meghan. That would send the message there was a division in the marriage. There's absolutely no chance that would happen,” he noted.