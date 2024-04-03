Kiernan Shipka breaks silence on co-star Chance Perdomo’s death

Kiernan Shipka finally broke her silence following the death of Sabrina’s co-star Cance Perdomo.

The 24-year-old actress took to her Instagram account to pay a sweet tribute to her ‘Chancy Pants’ along with a bevvy of cherished memories together.

Beginning her caption she wrote, “Oh man this hurts”, before praising him as one of a “kind soul. Just the most fiery creative, loving, connected and caring force” one could possibly imagine.

The Mad Men actress remembered her friend for being “as playful as he was kind” and “as loving as he was hilarious”.

“He never failed to make me laugh,” she continued, “and he never failed to keep me on my toes (or off of them if he was giving me a piggyback ride to my trailer which he often did. Thanks Chance.)”, she continued as she also added a video of a cherished piggyback ride where the actress smiled at the camera, but Chance mocked an expression of annoyance as he took her to her trailer.

The Chicago Illinois local also emphasized how her co-star touched the lives of others as she penned, “His humanity was a generous gift to me and to so many people. Really hard to picture this world without him in it”.

“I loved him with my whole heart. I always will.”, she concluded her tear-jerking tribute.

The carousel post also included a picture of Chance in his moment of pure happiness as he displays an infectious and wide smile with his eyes closed.

For those unversed, the duo worked together in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Netflix which started as a Riverdale spin-off but later took a darker and more bloody turn than its previous remakes in the 1990s and 2000s.

Kiernan played the titular role in the series while Chance portrayed her warlock cousin and appeared in most episodes which helped them develop a strong friendship behind the scenes.

