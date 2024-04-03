 
Kristen Dunst shares her take on dark side of early stardom

By
Web Desk
|

April 03, 2024

Kristen Dunst opened up about her experience in the show business and attributed her mother to avoiding the predatory side of it.

In a recent interview with the Telegraph, the Spiderman actress recalled an ‘improper’ incident, that occurred when she was 16 years old.

The incident that involved a male director, whom she refused to name, called her into his office to discuss a sought after role, “A male director had me in his office, by myself and was asking me about this movie he wanted me for, and then, completely out of the blue, asked me this inappropriate question," she recalled.

"Honestly, I'm not even sure he's still working any more, it's not something I like to reflect on. But I will say what he said was nothing to do with acting and it wasn't that what he said was just 'a bit off.' It was totally improper. And I remember sitting there and knowing that something was wrong, but with no idea what I should do”, she added.

However, the young celebrity told her mother about the shocking comment as she revealed, “That was the end of it, she withdrew me from the process and told them I wouldn't be making the film”

“I was only able to avoid that predatory side of the business because wherever I went, my mother was literally always right there,' said the 41-year-old actress.

The mother of two also admitted to adopting a more ‘businesslike’ attitude after the incident which helped her keep unwanted advances from male coworkers at bay.

