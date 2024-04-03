King Charles forced to mark special event quietly with Queen Camilla amid cancer

File Footage

King Charles will not celebrate his 19th wedding anniversary with Queen Camilla with pomp as the Royal family deals with health scares of the monarch himself and Kate Middleton.

The King and Queen would mark the occasion with a low-key private dinner, confirmed the monarch’s former butler, as reported by The Express.

Their romantic evening would also include exchange of gifts and a card between the couple, Grant Harrold, revealed.

Harrold, worked for then-Prince Charles between 2004 and 2011, said, "I can't believe it's 19 years this year. I was there that day, in the church. They'll celebrate it, but they're not big [on celebrations].”

"They don't have parties or anything like that at all. Maybe for 20 years, they will. But it's normally marked privately between the two of them.

"I'm sure there'll be a card and then a gift, very similar to the way that other people celebrate it, they'll probably do the same."

Harrold went on to say that the upcoming anniversary of Charles and Camilla would be an "emotional" and "poignant" event, referring to monarch’s shocking cancer diagnosis.

"I'm sure this year will be a bit more poignant and probably a bit emotional with everything going on,” he said. "I have no doubt they'll be together for the occasion, and I'm sure behind closed doors, they'll probably have a romantic dinner with just the two of them.”

"With the King's treatment, he might not have any other people there, so it is likely to be private between the two of them."