Kate Middleton reaches out to Meghan Markle amid cancer treatment

April 03, 2024

Kate Middleton appears to have reached out to Meghan Markle to enquire about Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, all amid her cancer treatment.

Insights into this rumored olive branch has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Tom Quinn.

He weighed in on things during one of his most recent interviews with The Mirror.

During the chat he revealed that “William and Kate have suggested that Meghan and Harry bring their children and that the two couples and their families try to make up, but the suggestion is not leading anywhere so far.”

That is because “there is no way Meghan would bring the children to the UK.”

For those unversed, there have been several trips made back and forth between the US and UK but the Duke of Sussex has been the only one going back and forth since 2023.

In regards to Meghan’s reasons for seemingly not wanting to return to the UK, its been revealed by royal author Omid Scobie.

He weighed in on things by saying that its because she wants nothing to do with the “soap opera.”

