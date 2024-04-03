Meghan Markle's brand American Rivieria Orchard called a senior living facility

Meghan Markle’s name choice for her luxury lifestyle brand has left experts branding it a senior living facility.

Claims like these have been issued by royal commentator Kinsey Schofield.

All her admissions have been made to The Rita Panahi Show, on Sky News Australia and features a candid discussion about Meghan’s brand American Rivieria Orchard.

It led her to reveal, “American Rivieria Orchard - someone compared the name to a senior living facility.”

For those unversed, Meghan’s lifestyle brand has trademarked a number of products and pieces, from gardening supplies to pet treats and devices as well as makeup etc.

It is pertinent to mention however that none such product has yet made it to the website, leading to a massive frenzy online among Hollywood’s inner circle about the release date.

For those unversed, as of now sources close to A-listers claim Meghan hasn’t reached out to any buyers or sourcing teams.

According to Page Six, this project, like all the others has “plenty of glamour, little substance.”

It even led Ms Schofield to go as far as to add, “She's really trying to plant herself in this Santa Barbara community, which is interesting because she has only lived there for four years and like being a Duchess for 90 months and still asking people to refer to you as one.”