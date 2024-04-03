 
menu

Meghan Markle's brand American Rivieria Orchard called a senior living facility

By
Web Desk
|

April 03, 2024

Meghan Markles brand American Rivieria Orchard called a senior living facility
Meghan Markle's brand American Rivieria Orchard called a senior living facility

Meghan Markle’s name choice for her luxury lifestyle brand has left experts branding it a senior living facility.

Claims like these have been issued by royal commentator Kinsey Schofield.

All her admissions have been made to The Rita Panahi Show, on Sky News Australia and features a candid discussion about Meghan’s brand American Rivieria Orchard.

It led her to reveal, “American Rivieria Orchard - someone compared the name to a senior living facility.”

For those unversed, Meghan’s lifestyle brand has trademarked a number of products and pieces, from gardening supplies to pet treats and devices as well as makeup etc.

It is pertinent to mention however that none such product has yet made it to the website, leading to a massive frenzy online among Hollywood’s inner circle about the release date.

For those unversed, as of now sources close to A-listers claim Meghan hasn’t reached out to any buyers or sourcing teams.

According to Page Six, this project, like all the others has “plenty of glamour, little substance.”

It even led Ms Schofield to go as far as to add, “She's really trying to plant herself in this Santa Barbara community, which is interesting because she has only lived there for four years and like being a Duchess for 90 months and still asking people to refer to you as one.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle is breaking away from royal captivity with simple gesture

Meghan Markle is breaking away from royal captivity with simple gesture
Michael Keaton reflects on initial backlash of his 'Batman' role

Michael Keaton reflects on initial backlash of his 'Batman' role
Meghan Markle reveals one of her favourite books video

Meghan Markle reveals one of her favourite books
Amy Nuttall, Andrew Buchan give their marriage 'another chance'

Amy Nuttall, Andrew Buchan give their marriage 'another chance'
Meghan Markle is handing Buckingham Palace a spot of midweek irony

Meghan Markle is handing Buckingham Palace a spot of midweek irony
Meghan Markle releases first photo with Prince Harry after Kate Middleton's apology

Meghan Markle releases first photo with Prince Harry after Kate Middleton's apology
Harry Styles' sister explains why she kept her pregnancy 'under wraps'

Harry Styles' sister explains why she kept her pregnancy 'under wraps'
King Charles approves appointment of new Governor-General of Australia

King Charles approves appointment of new Governor-General of Australia
Prince Harry out of excuses to ditch meeting with King Charles, William

Prince Harry out of excuses to ditch meeting with King Charles, William
King Charles, Kate Middleton bond grows stronger amid health scares

King Charles, Kate Middleton bond grows stronger amid health scares
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share first post after Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share first post after Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis
Prince Harry unable to spend more time with King Charles due to security threat in UK video

Prince Harry unable to spend more time with King Charles due to security threat in UK