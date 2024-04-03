King Charles, Kate Middleton bond grows stronger amid health scares

King Charles and Kate Middleton’s bond have grown stronger after both were diagnosed of cancer within short span of time, revealed an expert.



The monarch is said to be “extremely concerned” for the Princess of Wales as she battles the potentially life threatening disease at mere age of 42.

Speaking with Hello!, as reported by GB News, Robert Hardman said Charles is “willing to do” anything for Kate, the Princess of Wales, and has been trying to be a “source of comfort” for the mother-of-three.

“It's very clear that he [King Charles] is extremely concerned about her [Kate],” the expert said. “I think he wants to make sure as much as he can that if there's anything he can do, he will do, because for a very fit and healthy young mother, this is a different order of magnitude to someone having to deal with this in their 70s.”

“I'm sure he's been a source of comfort for her in the same way she's probably been a source of comfort for him,” Hardman added. "I think it cannot but have brought them even closer together.”

Sharing further insights into Charles sweet bond with Kate, the expert said the monarch has “always had a huge regard for his daughter-in-law. He thinks she's just wonderful.”

Referring to report of Charles visiting Kate when they both were hospitalized at The London Clinic, earlier this year, for their respective surgeries, he said, “When people are in hospital, they don't really want a fuss.”

“But the fact was: the King was there, she was there, and the Queen was there with him as well. And they did go around to check and reassure the Princess.”