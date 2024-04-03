 
Harry Styles' sister explains why she kept her pregnancy 'under wraps'

April 03, 2024

Harry Styles' sister, Gemma, recently surprised fans by revealing that she had a baby girl in February.

Gemma, who kept her pregnancy a secret shared this update through an Instagram post, including pictures with her partner, Michal Miynowski, and their daughter.

In a Q&A session on Instagram Story, Gemma was asked about her decision to keep her pregnancy a secret.

She revealed her intentions behind the decision as well, and chalked it up to wanting her daughter safe and protected.

Gemma, who had attended the last shows of Harry's Love On Tour, added, "thought there was no way I was going to get through the last Love on Tour shows without someone seeing my bump so that would be it... but turns out I managed to keep it under wraps and eventually I was like, I think I can make it to the end? And that felt like the right decision for."

In a separate story she also issued a request to her followers, stating, "if you ever do see us out and about or anything like that, please don't take or post pictures of her."

