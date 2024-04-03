Meghan Markle releases first photo with Prince Harry after Kate Middleton's apology

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have released their never-before-seen photos from an event recently days after Kate Middleton issued apology over edited photo.



The California-based royal couple also released fresh details of the event they attended last month along with their loved-up photos.

They released the photos on their newly-launched website.

Meghan and Harry hosted the star-studded evening to celebrate The Kinsey African American Art and History Collection on March 21 to showcase the extensive holdings of African American art, artifacts and documents.

They also shared details of the event saying on Thursday, March 21st, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hosted a special event in honor of The Kinsey African American Art and History Collection – one of the most extensive holdings of African American art, artifacts, and documents.

The illustrious Collection, which first debuted at SoFi Stadium at Hollywood Park during Super Bowl LVI in 2022, tells the powerful and poignant story of Black history, spanning centuries of resilience, creativity, and triumph.

The evening was brought together through a partnership between The Archewell Foundation and The Bernard and Shirley Kinsey Foundation for Art and Education.

Meghan and Harry released their photos nearly a month after Kate Middleton issued an apology over edited photo, saying “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.”



