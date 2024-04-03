 
menu

Jamie Foxx back in action after year-long health scarce: 'Going strong'

By
Web Desk
|

April 03, 2024

Jamie Foxx back in action after year-long health scarce: going strong
Jamie Foxx back in action after year-long health scarce: 'going strong'

Jamie Foxx is reportedly back to work after nearly a year of staying away from public eye due to his health scarce.

According to PEOPLE report, Foxx has made a remarkable recovery and is now 'so busy, and back to doing what he loves.'

The Burial actor is said to return to host his popular game show Beat Shazam, where he works alongside his daughter, Corinne Foxx.

"Jamie didn’t skip a beat on Beat Shazam, He was literally right back to his old self. Really on it!" the source remarked.

April 2023 marked a challenging period for the Day Shift actor, who faced an unspecified 'medical complication.'

Additionally, Foxx's schedule is packed with at least three films slated for release in 2024, including Netflix spy film, Back in Action.

"He is going to work now, living clean and enjoying his good health, Jamie is a social guy, he likes to be around his friends, he has to be busy doing all kinds of different things. He is a bonafide entrepreneur with new projects bubbling all of the time," the source added.

More From Entertainment:

Will Meghan Markle ever return to UK?

Will Meghan Markle ever return to UK?
Meghan Markle is showing the world how repressive the Royal Family is video

Meghan Markle is showing the world how repressive the Royal Family is
King Charles jeopardising all the humanising work of Kate Middleton, Prince William video

King Charles jeopardising all the humanising work of Kate Middleton, Prince William
Meghan Markle is breaking away from royal captivity with simple gesture

Meghan Markle is breaking away from royal captivity with simple gesture
Michael Keaton reflects on initial backlash of his 'Batman' role

Michael Keaton reflects on initial backlash of his 'Batman' role
Meghan Markle reveals one of her favourite books video

Meghan Markle reveals one of her favourite books
Amy Nuttall, Andrew Buchan give their marriage 'another chance'

Amy Nuttall, Andrew Buchan give their marriage 'another chance'
Meghan Markle is handing Buckingham Palace a spot of midweek irony

Meghan Markle is handing Buckingham Palace a spot of midweek irony
Meghan Markle releases first photo with Prince Harry after Kate Middleton's apology

Meghan Markle releases first photo with Prince Harry after Kate Middleton's apology
Harry Styles' sister explains why she kept her pregnancy 'under wraps'

Harry Styles' sister explains why she kept her pregnancy 'under wraps'
Meghan Markle's brand American Rivieria Orchard called a senior living facility

Meghan Markle's brand American Rivieria Orchard called a senior living facility
King Charles approves appointment of new Governor-General of Australia

King Charles approves appointment of new Governor-General of Australia