Jamie Foxx back in action after year-long health scarce: 'going strong'

Jamie Foxx is reportedly back to work after nearly a year of staying away from public eye due to his health scarce.

According to PEOPLE report, Foxx has made a remarkable recovery and is now 'so busy, and back to doing what he loves.'

The Burial actor is said to return to host his popular game show Beat Shazam, where he works alongside his daughter, Corinne Foxx.

"Jamie didn’t skip a beat on Beat Shazam, He was literally right back to his old self. Really on it!" the source remarked.

April 2023 marked a challenging period for the Day Shift actor, who faced an unspecified 'medical complication.'

Additionally, Foxx's schedule is packed with at least three films slated for release in 2024, including Netflix spy film, Back in Action.

"He is going to work now, living clean and enjoying his good health, Jamie is a social guy, he likes to be around his friends, he has to be busy doing all kinds of different things. He is a bonafide entrepreneur with new projects bubbling all of the time," the source added.