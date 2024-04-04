Prince Harry will have ‘explaining' to do if he skips UK trip

Prince Harry is warned he does not have an excuse to skip meeting his family during the upcoming visit to the UK.

Royal expert Tom Quinn notes how Prince Harry cannot be given leverage to ignore Prince William and King Charles during the visit.

Mr Quinn told the publication: "Barring a major upset, Harry will certainly return to the UK for the Invictus games in May – it's his baby.

"If he decides not to come, it will take some explaining, because everyone will assume it's because he doesn't want the awkwardness of having to meet his brother or having to choose not to meet him."

The expert continued: "Not coming would be worse than finding some sort of compromise where Harry sees William for 10 minutes or comes up with some reason why he doesn't have time to see his brother and his father and has to get back to the States quickly to be with his children. But no one is going to be fooled by these excuses."