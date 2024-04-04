Drew Goddard gives rare update on new 'Matrix' movie

Drew Goddard will write and direct the new Matrix movie as announced by Warner Bros.



According to Deadline report, Goddard, known for writing The Martian and directing The Cabin in the Woods, will be working on the movie alongside, Lana Wachowski, who helped create the original Matrix movies.

Warner Bros Motion Pictures President of Production, Jesse Ehrman shared, "Drew came to Warner Bros with a new idea that we all believe would be an incredible way to continue the Matrix world, by both honoring what Lana and Lilly began over 25 years ago and offering a unique perspective based on his own love of the series and characters."

"The entire team at Warner Bros Discovery is thrilled for Drew to be making this new Matrix film, adding his vision to the cinematic canon the Wachowskis spent a quarter of a century building here at the studio," she added.

However, It's still not sure if famous actors from the previous Matrix movies, like Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, will be in the new movie.

The last movie, The Matrix Resurrections was released in 2021.