Taylor Swift's makeup artist shares backstory behind her classic red lip

Taylor Swift’s classic look wouldn’t be a part of her makeup routine if her mom Andrea Swift had resisted just a little more.

Celebrity makeup artist Gucci Westman recently appeared on an episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna where she shared the backstory behind creating the billionaire pop star’s classic red lip.

Gucci recalled the time when she was preparing Taylor for Allure’s 2009 April cover and told hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, “I remember I really wanted to do a red lip on her because I hadn’t seen her in a red lip before.”



She added, “And her mom, if I’m allowed to say this, was like, ‘Well, Taylor doesn’t wear red.’ And I was like, ‘Please, can I just try?’... look at her now.”

Gucci, who also owns her own makeup line Westman Atelier, is known for working with A-list celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Anne Hathaway.

Back in 2011, Taylor also did an interview with Allure where she shared a hack on how to keep a red lip intact.

“There are tricks I’ve learned from makeup artists on shoots. They put on the red lipstick, then blot it with a tissue, then they put powder over the tissue and sort of press it onto your lips. Then re-apply. It turns it into a stain that lasts much longer,” she said at the time.