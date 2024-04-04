 
Prince Harry, Prince William broken bond needs ‘understanding' on both sides

By
Web Desk
|

April 04, 2024

Prince Harry and Prince William rift will not be solved by an ordinary meeting.

The Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales have much innate issues to tackle amid growing rift in the Royal Family.

Speaking exclusively to The Mirror, relationship expert Louella Anderson notes: "Given the nature of the rift between the brothers, much deeper issues need to be addressed and resolved for a true reconciliation.

Louella continues : "This could take time and a lot of effort, but it's a necessary step if all parties want to heal broken family relations."

This comes as Harry is set to jet off to the UK for Invictus Games anniversary.

Speaking about the Duke’s attendance, author Tom Quinn earlier told The Mirror: "Barring a major upset, Harry will certainly return to the UK for the Invictus games in May – it's his baby.

