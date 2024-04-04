Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox taking some space amid relationship troubles

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are reportedly living separately; however, the lovebirds are still together. They just need some time alone, claimed an insider.



According to Entertainment Tonight, MGK and the Jennifer’s Body star are “trying to figure things out” after halting their wedding plans despite two years of engagement.

The source said, "Megan and MGK’s relationship is up and down. Right now, they are taking some space, but things could easily change."

"They are still together as a couple and trying to figure things out. MGK is very in love with Megan, so he does his best to keep her happy and lets her take the lead,” they added.

The source went on to speak of Fox’s recent interview with Call Her Daddy podcast during which she briefly discussed her relationship with MG without disclosing their relationship status.

"Megan wanted to go on Call Her Daddy to tell her own story, be forthright, and have the opportunity to speak her own truth without her words being twisted, misrepresented, or misconstrued," they said.

The source added, "MGK is supportive and respects Megan's openness. He would never want to silence her in any capacity and admires her strength and desire to be honest, even if her narrative involves him and their relationship at points."