Julia Stiles reveals secret arrival of third baby with husband Preston Cook

Julia Stiles revealed that she secretly welcomed her third baby with her husband Cook in 2023.



While talking about her directional debut in the film Wish You Were Here, Julia unveiled she welcomed her baby no. 3 in an interview published in the New York Times.

She said, "I’m kind of like a bundle of emotions, because I have a 5-month-old baby and I went into directing my first movie," referring to the film, she recently directed.

Admitting to the publication about hiding her third pregnancy she said, "I didn’t really talk about it."

Stiles detailed how being a mom helped her in direction, “I think that actually being a mom is really great training for being a director,”

She added, “You have to think 10 steps ahead but also be in the present moment. You have to be good at time management. You have to be sensitive to people’s needs and guide them, but also hold a boundary."

The 10 Things I Hate About You star, who also wrote the screenplay of her directorial debut did not reveal the gender and name of her baby.

“I am running on fumes in terms of sleep, but I feel more energized than I ever have,” she added.

The film Wish You Were Here is in post-production which wrapped its production in February. A release date has not been announced yet.

For those unversed, Stiles tied the knot with her husband in September 2017. The pair also share two sons, Strummer, 6, and Arlo, 2.