Inside Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse's lives after embracing parenthood

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are “over the moon” since welcoming their first child together after five-year relationship, revealed an insider.



The couple has not announced the arrival of their baby officially. However, they were spotted strolling the newest addition in their family last month in Los Angeles.

Speaking on why the actors haven’t revealed the gender or name of their baby, an insider told Life & Style that Pattinson and Waterhouse just want to “just this special moment” without attracting any limelight.

They said, “Suki is already a doting mom, not wanting to let go of her little bundle of joy,” before adding that the star is also taking help from her mother, Elizabeth.

Elizabeth “has been there for when she needs a break,” they shared before revealing that the Twilight alum has also adapted to fatherhood quickly.

“He can’t stop smiling and has probably counted the baby’s fingers and toes a half dozen times,” the source said of the Hollywood star, adding that he has even “changed a diaper or two.”

The insider went on to note that “Rob and Suki are being very tight-lipped about the gender and the name, including with friends, because they want to enjoy this special moment.”

“They’re not the type to show off publicly, but privately, they’re over the moon about their little one.”