Elizabeth Hurley reveals real reason of missing the third 'Austin Powers' movie

Elizabeth Hurley revealed the real reason behind her absence from the third Austin Powers film, Austin Powers in Goldmember.



Hurley, known for her role as Vanessa Kensington in the first two movies of the series, missed out on the third installment.

During her appearance on, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Hurley revealed that she was expecting her son Damian at the time she was approached for the film.

She explained, "When I was offered it, I said to them — and they were the first people who knew, aside from my immediate family — I said, 'Guys, I'm pregnant.' And I was pregnant with my son, I said, 'So, unless you shoot it literally next week, I don't think I can shoot it.'"

Hurley, who gained 63 lbs during her pregnancy, humorously noted that her appearance in the film at that stage would have resembled a storyline where Dr. Evil had impregnated her character.

"So it wasn't my fault, It would be like Dr. Evil had impregnated me once I was away, so it couldn't work!" she joked.

Despite her absence in Austin Powers in Goldmember, where Beyoncé took on the role of Foxxy Cleopatra, Hurley remains fond of the franchise and her co-star, Mike Myers.