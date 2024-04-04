Andrew Scott's role in Netflix 'Ripley' ignites fan frenzy

Andrew Scott has received widespread acclaim for his role in the new Netflix series, Ripley.



Starring alongside Dakota Fanning, Scott played the role of Tom Ripley, the beloved character previously portrayed by stars like Matt Damon and John Malkovich.

The series, based on Patricia Highsmith's 1955 book, The Talented Mr. Ripley, has impressed viewers with its visual style, including its use of black-and-white film.

On X user expressed excitement of watching the series, stating, "Ok so I've already done two hours work and I'm having a big cuppa tea and watching the first episode of #Ripley on Netflix and I'm here to tell you that it and Andrew Scott are both astonishingly beautiful & strange & deeply unsettling & you should watch it."

Another added, "Saltburn? Netflix said I present to you Ripley. We love a scammer!"

However, despite the majority of positive feedback, some viewers have voiced concerns over the show's aesthetic choices and Scott's American accent.

"it's probably a masterpiece but this Netflix Ripley thing being in black & white has really annoyed me," one X user stated.

Another wrote, "just started Ripley… my only comment on Andrew Scott’s American accent is “sure, why not”"