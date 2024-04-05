Meghan Markle ‘fake follower metric' creates credibility issue for Duchess

Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle brand is facing a lot of fake accounts jeopardising her credibility.



The Duchess of Sussex, who introduced American Riviera Orchard back in March with an appealing Instagram account, is being targeted.

Speaking about the Duchess new brand, digital marketing agency Own Your Space explained: "The Instagram for American Riviera Orchard showcases a robust following of over half a million, a testament to her powerful personal brand and appeal. However, the presence of a 13.77% 'fake follower' metric reveals a common challenge in digital brand management. Navigating this landscape requires strategic engagement and authentic content to maintain and enhance brand integrity."

He adds: "Having 7.25% suspicious mass followers and 6.52% likely bots or fake accounts presents a significant threat to the integrity of her brand. These fake followers not only distort engagement metrics but also undermine the authenticity and trustworthiness of her online presence.”

He noted: “With the rise of influencer marketing and the increasing emphasis on genuine connections with audiences, the presence of fake followers can tarnish Markle's credibility and hinder her ability to effectively communicate with her genuine followers."

