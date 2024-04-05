Britney Spears drops video with ex Sam Asghari, candidly reflects on love and loss

Britney Spears shared a video featuring her ex-husband Sam Asghari as they near one year to their heartbreaking split just 14 months after marriage.



In the caption of the since-deleted video, the Toxic singer reflected on love and loss as she talked of past relationship and protecting herself from mistakes she made.

The video showed a shirtless Asghari dancing with the popstar. "The time he picked me up,” she began writing in the caption of the video.

“It’s weird cause there are always strange turns for relationships with friends family or your loved ones in the of any journey you’re on with someone !!!" Spears added. "Looking back is hard sometimes but it’s honestly crucial … I’m honestly too sensitive in most situations."

She went on to add, "I speak about my past sometimes because I want to protect myself from the same mistakes as before !!! What I usually do if I’m going through too much is shut down but I sometimes lose the ability to figure out what’s going on or how I feel at all !!!"

"Sometimes I’m scared to feel anything cause I know I’m too sensitive. Being numb is the worst, I think, but there’s safety in that cause I feel like I’m subconsciously protecting myself from feeling any importance at all !!! It’s tricky cause that’s what people can take advantage of.

The Princess of Pop, who first met Asghari while shooting for the music video of her song Slumber Party in 2016, further shared how "so much easier" it was when she was younger and "trusted people more" because she hadn't yet experienced the "cruelness of the world."

"I miss being vulnerable and open with people," she penned in her lengthy caption. "If you know me, you know how I love … I love too much it’s embarrassing and I will love you for life !!!"

Without mentioning names, Spears continued: "I used to be told all the time by someone I truly loved that there is no looking at that face of yours. My hopes in sharing is that by remembering that I can try and understand why I never feel good enough and to know it’s ok to get inside my brain try to figure it out."

"Honestly there is an all knowing spiritual eye that knows the truth and triggers to why we do things as people. It’s important to go in there and figure it out yourself !!!"