Jennifer Lopez reacts to sexual assault allegations against ex Sean ‘Diddy' Combs

Jennifer Lopez is said to be “horrified” by the allegations levelled against her ex-boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs and does not want to be “associated” with him at any cost.



According to Life & Style, JLo was not happy in the relationship with the controversial rapper but was afraid to leave him when they dated for two years from 1999 to 2001.

It is pertinent to note that Lopez’s name has been mentioned in the ongoing case against Diddy by one of plaintiffs in connection of the 1999 club shooting involving the former couple.

“There were many wild moments with Diddy, and it gives J. Lo the creeps to think that she was with him for so long,” the insider said claiming that the singer-actor has talked about the rapper being unfaithful.

“She wasn’t happy in the relationship,” the source claimed, sharing that Lopez only remained by his side during their two-year romance in exchange for a guarantee of “personal security.”

Speaking of Lopez’s reaction on the rape and sex trafficking allegations against Diddy, the source said the mother-of-two “is horrified by all of the accusations.”

“She and Diddy had talked about marriage at one point, but she left him for a reason. Now people want to know why and what she saw,” they added.

Now married to Ben Affleck, Lopez “shudders” whenever she thinks of her past romance with Diddy, the insider said, adding, “She doesn’t want to be associated with him at all anymore.”

“Jen’s the first to admit she has made some very bad decisions,” added the insider. “She looks at her life today, with Ben, and is super grateful.”