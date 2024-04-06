Kate Middleton has a list of ‘Harry and Meghan rules’ to avoid drama

Kate Middleton is reportedly in touch with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry since they reached out to her following her tragic cancer diagnosis announcement.



However, Kate, the Princess of Wales, keeps a “Harry and Meghan rules” list with herself to avoid any sort of drama with the couple, a source told In Touch Weekly.

They revealed that while the mother-of-three battles with cancer, she fears that her private medical details would leak if she shares them with the California-based Royal couple.

The insider said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reached out to Kate, adding, “but their conversations are usually brief.”

“She and William have been careful not to say anything too personal. Kate has her Harry and Meghan rules. One of them is no contact means no drama,” the insider shared.

The insider said Kate’s decision to shut Prince Harry and Meghan out of her health crisis only indicates the severity of their rift over the years.

The Royal insider said of William, “This is obviously a really trying time for the Prince of Wales, so it’s especially heartbreaking that he can’t even lean on his own brother for support.”

“It’s clear they’ll never be close again.”