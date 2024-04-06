 
menu

Kate Middleton has a list of ‘Harry and Meghan rules' to avoid drama

By
Web Desk
|

April 06, 2024

Kate Middleton has a list of ‘Harry and Meghan rules’ to avoid drama
Kate Middleton has a list of ‘Harry and Meghan rules’ to avoid drama  

Kate Middleton is reportedly in touch with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry since they reached out to her following her tragic cancer diagnosis announcement.

However, Kate, the Princess of Wales, keeps a “Harry and Meghan rules” list with herself to avoid any sort of drama with the couple, a source told In Touch Weekly.

They revealed that while the mother-of-three battles with cancer, she fears that her private medical details would leak if she shares them with the California-based Royal couple.

The insider said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reached out to Kate, adding, “but their conversations are usually brief.”

“She and William have been careful not to say anything too personal. Kate has her Harry and Meghan rules. One of them is no contact means no drama,” the insider shared.

The insider said Kate’s decision to shut Prince Harry and Meghan out of her health crisis only indicates the severity of their rift over the years.

The Royal insider said of William, “This is obviously a really trying time for the Prince of Wales, so it’s especially heartbreaking that he can’t even lean on his own brother for support.”

“It’s clear they’ll never be close again.”

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton receives sweet advice amid cancer treatment

Kate Middleton receives sweet advice amid cancer treatment
Royal family reveals 'significant risk' to Buckingham Palace amid major announcement

Royal family reveals 'significant risk' to Buckingham Palace amid major announcement
Britney Spears desperate for another baby months after Sam Asghari divorce: Source

Britney Spears desperate for another baby months after Sam Asghari divorce: Source
Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya fans receive major update about ‘Dune 3'

Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya fans receive major update about ‘Dune 3'

Kanye West 'uses' Bianca Censori to taunt Kim Kardashian: Expert

Kanye West 'uses' Bianca Censori to taunt Kim Kardashian: Expert
Robert Pattinson already planning baby no.2 with Suki Waterhouse?

Robert Pattinson already planning baby no.2 with Suki Waterhouse?
Kim Kardashian would rather do THIS than date after Odell Beckham split video

Kim Kardashian would rather do THIS than date after Odell Beckham split
Drew Barrymore shares inside scoop on Adam Sandler's 'Happy Gilmore' sequel

Drew Barrymore shares inside scoop on Adam Sandler's 'Happy Gilmore' sequel