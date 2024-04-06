Sandra Bullock appears in good spirits months after Bryan Randall tragic death

File Footage

Sandra Bullock appeared in good spirits as she stepped out with her kids, son Louis and daughter Laila, in Los Angeles few months after the tragic passing of her partner, Bryan Randall.



The Blind Side actor looked simple but elegant in a stylish long beige coat, paired with a white T-shirt and blue jeans, along with a black crossbody bag.

With her tresses tied in a bun and eyes covered with black sunglasses, the Hollywood star, who has been on an acting break, kept a straight face throughout her outing, as visible in snaps shared by Page Six.

This comes after a report revealed that Bullock is ready to find love again following the heartbreaking loss of her boyfriend of eight years.

A source told Life & Style that Bullock has decided to move on move on even though she knows she would not find anyone like Randall again.

"Sandra's not done healing — it’s only been seven months — but she’s ready to move on," the source shared Bullock’s journey since Randall’s passing.

The insider said that Bullock "would be open to finding love and starting over again” as "Bryan wanted her to pick up the pieces and try to find a good guy" before he passed away.

For the unversed, The Proposal star lost the “love of her life” to ALS in August, 2023. The actor has not spoken of his death publically nor his private battle with ALS during the last three years of his life.