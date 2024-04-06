Meghan Markle knows her brand will thrive without Royal family ties

Meghan Markle does not need Royal family connections to make her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, a success, claimed a PR expert.



Dubbing it a “Meghan effect,” PR expert Lynn Carratt said the latest venture of the exiled Royal would give Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow a “run for her money.”

Meghan soft launched her website and debuted the brand on Instagram, which already has 586K followers even though the Duchess has not posted any content yet.

In a conversation with The Express, the expert said, “She had a blog called The Tig, that she had to get rid of, it was quite popular with her fans.”

“She’s had a great interest in lifestyle brands, and it is something she’s very good at. She probably wants to give Gwyneth Paltrow a run for her money," she said, referring to actor’s brand Goop.

Drawing comparisons with the Kardashian/Jenner clan, she said, “So, there is that Meghan Effect, a bit like Kylie Jenner. I’m not a massive fan of the Kardashians, but the power of social media and the power of cosmetics made her a billionaire.”

“It’s something Meghan could work on and build herself away from any connection to the Royal Family,” Carratt added, alluding that the Duchess does not need the Royal family to make her venture successful.

“Obviously, they’re family at the end of the day, and they do have to be mindful of the Royal Family, but they do want to be independent of the Royal Family, so they just need to concentrate on what they’re passionate about and build their business.

“She’s free to do what she wants to do, she doesn’t need to be connected, she doesn’t need to be a duchess, it could just be plain ol’ Meghan and Harry.”