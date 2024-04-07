Prince Andrew daughter Princess Beatrice in ‘tears everyday' since Royal humiliation

Prince Andrew’s eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, could not hold back her tears as he father was accused of sexual assault.

After the Duke of York’s BBC Newsnight interview and alleged association with sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, his eldest daughter was devastated amid humiliation.

A source as the time told Mail On Sunday that Beatrice was devastated with the interview shame.

They noted: "In fact, Beatrice has been in tears every day since the interview went out."

"Both Sarah and Andrew rely on Beatrice's judgement a lot when it comes to dealing with the public as she's got an old head on young shoulders. You can't really blame Beatrice because I think the odds were stacked against her on this one."

Meanwhile, Royal expert Jennie Bond told OK!: "It’s altogether very bad news for Andrew and, indeed, for his whole family. Beatrice, in particular, will undoubtedly be annoyed and upset that her part in setting up and monitoring the interview will now be made so much more public. And there has already been much emphasis on the fact that Andrew was delighted with the interview immediately after it was completed. How stupid does that make him look? And he won’t like that at all. So it all signals more difficult times ahead for the Yorks."