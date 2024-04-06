 
Yoko Ono shared THIS experience with John Lennon

By
Web Desk
|

April 06, 2024

Yoko Ono might have been the one who told John Lennon how to take the addictive drug, heroin, in the first place.

According to The Sunday Times, a history book on The Beatles titled, All You Need Is Love, features interviews from the early 1980s with Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, as well as Ono.

According to an excerpt of the book, the now 91-year-old artist reportedly said she advised Lennon on how to take heroin.

However, she denied any claims of her being the one who "put John on H," denying the accusation bandmate Harrison, made against her.

Ono also clarified her point further, stating that Lennon "wouldn’t take anything unless he wanted to do it."

Per the Times excerpt, Ono revealed that she "had a sniff of" heroin in Paris for the first time and that she experienced "a beautiful feeling.”

Reportedly, Lennon would ask Ono about her experience using the drug, which led to her believing that the rock star "wanted to take it, that’s why he was asking," per the excerpt.

PEOPLE magazine have contacted representative for Yoko Ono but have not heard back yet.

