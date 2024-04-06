Diddy's alleged escort breaks silence on getting 'monthly fees'

A model who was accused of being a sex worker for Sean "Diddy" Combs has finally broken her silence on the claim.

Previously, Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, who alleged that the music mogul drugged and harassed him, amended his lawsuit and added names of several women who worked for Diddy as escorts.

Jade Ramey, one of the models mentioned in the filing, has come forward denying the accusations of getting "paid a monthly fee to work as Mr. Combs' sex workers," as per the lawsuit.

"Yes, I dated someone. Dating someone doesn't directly correlate to any of the false allegations made. How unfortunate we've entered a time where caring for someone or falling in love is worthy of scrutiny in the court of public opinion,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

Jade added, “What may be amusing for you is real life for others, and my feelings have never been for entertainment, nor are they up for discussion."

She also discussed that nowadays people are just “ridiculing” others for their own enjoyment.

"We need to be more conscious as a society when ridiculing people’s lives and relationships merely for enjoyment. I appreciate everyone’s kind messages and support during this time,” Jade continued further.