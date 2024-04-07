 
Meghan Markle has ‘every right to come' as Prince Harry plans UK trip

By
Web Desk
|

April 07, 2024

Meghan Markle would seemingly not think twice before pulling the plug on her upcoming trip with Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is scheduled to join the Duke in London for the Invictus Games anniversary, might skip the event due to security concerns.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told The Sun: "The security would be decided on a case-by-case basis, they would make sure the trip was secure from the point of view of the UK. I think security could be used as an excuse not to come though.

He then spoke on behalf of the Duchess: “Meghan has every right to come but they have been thrown out of Frogmore and for a good reason,” he added.

The expert continued: "Spare and the interviews around it were horrible frankly. She has the perfect excuse not to come over because Harry has lost his security case."

