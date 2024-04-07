 
Meghan Markle 'determined' to carry on with royal lifestyle in US

April 07, 2024

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is determined to carry on with her royal lifestyle in America, a royal expert has claimed.

Speaking to the Mirror, royal expert Tom Quinn has claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan live among mega-rich celebrities in Montecito, and the Duchess is ‘determined to live as they live’.

The royal expert, however, continued "Harry and Megan certainly have enough money for now to carry on with their Royal lifestyle in America, but the launch of the new brand suggests that they are aware that the money is disappearing fast.”

Quinn went on saying, “The idea they might have to make choices about what they can and cannot afford fills the couple with horror. This is why whatever happens to Kate and King Charles, the new brand will not be neglected."

Archie and Lilibet doting mom would be trying to find a way to continue with her new brand, but in a less full-on manner than she might have attempted had Kate Middleton not announced her illness, the royal expert noted.

“We will see less of Harry too as the brand launches because he is a reminder that all is not well in the couple’s relationship with Kate and King Charles at such a difficult time," the royal expert explained.

