Why Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden want to ‘keep things private'

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden recently welcomed their second child together

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden couldn’t be happier now that they share two kids. The duo are homebodies and like to keep things private.

"Cameron and Benji get invitations all the time, but they love to stay home and cook meals and spend time with Raddix and Cardinal," a tipster spilled of the couple.

“Cameron’s a big believer in keeping things private — it’s better for the kids and healthier for her and Benji," they added.

The Holiday star tied the knot with the singer in 2015 and welcomed their first child, daughter Raddix in 2019. They welcomed their second child, son Cardinal recently.

In a joint statement announcing the birth of their son, they said, "We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our son, Cardinal Madden. He is awesome and we are all so happy he is here! For the kids safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures- but he’s a really cute”

“We are feeling so blessed and grateful,” they added.

The insider also dished that Benji “raves all the time about what a good mom” the 51-year-old is, adding, “She’s funny and she loves to laugh and play.”

“She’s overwhelmed with gratitude. She feels so blessed,” added the tipster.