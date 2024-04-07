Bianca Censori's old boss reveals how she won Kanye West over

file footage

Bianca Censori joined Kanye West’s brand Yeezy at a relatively young age and now her former boss has revealed how she won the Carnival rapper over.



Bianca and Kanye got married a year after the architect joined Yeezy. Her former Joe Toscano says he was surprised when Bianca told him she’d won a job at the brand, and more so when he heard they were together.

Joe, who heads Melbourne’s DP_Toscano Architects said: “It was surprising because she was still so young in the profession ... It was only the fact that it had happened so quickly and so soon, not because I didn’t think that she had the skills to do it,”

"It’s pretty amazing to get into that behemoth of an organization at such a young age. She obviously made an impression on Kanye West, and she made that impression because she’s actually very talented," he told The Sydney Morning Herald.

Toscano went on to recall how he himself was so impressed by Bianca that he offered her a job as a student.

"I was impressed by her – not just her work, but also with her confidence in what she wanted to do as a designer, and she had a very engaging personality as well," Toscano shared.

Kanye and Bianca tied the knot a month after he finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares his four children, North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.