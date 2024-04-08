Princess Diana's last wish for sons Prince William, Harry laid bare

Prince William and his younger brother Prince Harry, who were once really close especially after their mother Princess Diana’s death, are currently at odds and have been locked in a royal rift in recent years.



Speaking to The Sun, per the Mirror, royal expert Charles Rae has claimed that Princess Diana would be disappointed to see that her sons William and Harry were no longer "as close as possible" - like she had always hoped.

The royal commentator said the future king and Harry were ‘really, really close’. “And this is what makes it so sad that they're now so far apart."

He claimed: "That's what Diana always wanted, the boys to remain as close as possible, they had each other, and it was them against the rest of the world but of course now it's not happening."

Royal expert Charles Rae made these remarks days before Prince Harry’s return to UK for Invictus Games.